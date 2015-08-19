BRIEF-Focus Graphite increases private placement offering to $2.5 mln to $1.5 mln
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Mexico's central bank sold $200 million on Wednesday in an auction aimed at providing liquidity amid foreign currency market volatility.
The sale does not feature a minimum price, but the weighted average of the auction was 16.5342 pesos per dollar with a total of $444 million demanded.
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.