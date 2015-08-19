MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Mexico's central bank sold $33 million of $200 million offered on Wednesday after a sharp drop in the peso to a record low triggered an auction, the bank said on its website.

The central bank sold dollars at a weighted average of 16.5961 pesos per dollar. The auction is triggered when the peso slumps more than 1 percent from the previous day's fix rate. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)