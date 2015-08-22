MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexico is not targeting a
particular peso level against the U.S. dollar, only a liquid
market, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Saturday, a day
after the Mexican currency hit a fresh low against the
greenback.
Separately, the minister said the government aimed to send a
plan to Congress in the coming days to create special economic
areas in parts of the country that have been left behind
economically, focusing on Mexico's poorer south.
In a speech to lawmakers from the ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party, or PRI, Videgaray said the key objective
for policymakers was to ensure that foreign exchange market
conditions did not end up hurting consumers' spending power.
Policymakers are watching for signs the peso decline could
stoke price pressures, but inflation is tame at the moment,
touching a record low of 2.74 percent in July.
Still, the peso has fallen by more than 15 percent against
the dollar this year, and Mexico last month
stepped up intervention to support the currency, with
policymakers saying they could take further steps if necessary.
Videgaray said it was crucial to ensure the currency market
remained "highly liquid", which is why authorities had acted.
"Not with the aim of defending a particular Mexican peso
level against the dollar. This would be a throwback to another
era when the exchange rate was fixed," he said.
"Today's interventions in the exchange market are to ensure
the liquidity of the market," he continued.
It was also crucial the government remained fiscally
responsible and upheld central bank autonomy, he said.
Congress resumes on Sept. 1, and Videgaray said President
Enrique Pena Nieto would soon send lawmakers an initiative to
mandate creation of the special economic areas.
Such a plan could comprise providing the less-developed
zones with fiscal benefits, a special customs regime and a
"flexible regulatory framework," Videgaray said. It was also
crucial to provide them with better infrastructure, he added.
Three southern states of notable importance were Chiapas,
Guerrero and Oaxaca, Videgaray said.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by James Dalgleish)