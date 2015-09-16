MEXICO CITY, Sept 16 Mexico's peso strengthened
on Wednesday to its strongest level since August 19 after the
U.S. Labor Department reported weaker than expected inflation in
the United States.
Low inflation could complicate the Federal Reserve's
decision about whether to raise interest rates.
The peso closed at 16.5420 pesos per dollar in the
international foreign exchange market, gaining 0.82 percent from
the closing price on Tuesday.
Mexican markets were closed on Wednesday for the
Independence Day holiday.
