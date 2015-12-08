MEXICO CITY Dec 8 Mexico's peso sank to its weakest since late September and broke the psychological 17-per-dollar level on Tuesday following flagging trade data from China which increases investor aversion toward riskier assets.

The local currency traded at 17.05 pesos per dollar, down 1.0 percent compared to the Reuters reference price of 16.8805 pesos per greenback on Monday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)