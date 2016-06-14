China raises interest rates for Standing Lending Facility loans - sources
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank raised the lending rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) loans on Friday, two banking sources said.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexico's beleaguered peso fell to its lowest level since Feb. 12 on Tuesday, weakening to below the 19 peso per dollar level as jitters over fears Britain may vote next week to leave the European Union hurt the currency.
Traders were also cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week, with an oil price slump also biting. The peso reached as low as 19.025 per dollar, but later pared losses, to trade down 0.87 percent at 18.998 pesos per dollar. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez Editing by W Simon)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by increasing the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points, on the first day back from the long Lunar New Year holidays.
