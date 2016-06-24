(Updates peso fall, adds finance ministry to hold news
conference)
MEXICO CITY, June 24 Mexico's peso traded
sharply weaker on Friday morning, briefly setting an all-time
low after Britain voted to leave the European Union and sent
shock waves through global markets.
The peso , one of most liquid emerging market
currencies, was 3.2 percent weaker at 18.805 per dollar after
plunging as much as 7.15 percent to 19.5225.
Mexico's finance ministry will hold a news conference at
8:00 AM local time (1300 GMT) to discuss the so-called Brexit
and its anticipated effect on the Mexican economy.
The local peso has slumped about 9 percent against the
dollar so far this year.
