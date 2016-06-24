(Updates peso fall, adds finance ministry to hold news conference)

MEXICO CITY, June 24 Mexico's peso traded sharply weaker on Friday morning, briefly setting an all-time low after Britain voted to leave the European Union and sent shock waves through global markets.

The peso , one of most liquid emerging market currencies, was 3.2 percent weaker at 18.805 per dollar after plunging as much as 7.15 percent to 19.5225.

Mexico's finance ministry will hold a news conference at 8:00 AM local time (1300 GMT) to discuss the so-called Brexit and its anticipated effect on the Mexican economy.

The local peso has slumped about 9 percent against the dollar so far this year.

