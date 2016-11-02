MEXICO CITY Nov 2 Intervention to support
Mexico's peso does not make sense when volatility is caused by
global concerns, like jitters regarding the upcoming U.S.
presidential election, Mexican finance minister Jose Antonio
Meade said on Wednesday.
"If what we have is global worries about the results of the
November 8 elections, in which markets worldwide ... are moving
the peso, then intervention would be like pouring drops of water
into the ocean," Meade said on national television. "It is not
an instrument that would work."
Mexico's peso weakened more than 1.7 percent on Tuesday
after opinion polls showed Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump, who has made disparaging comments about Mexicans,
had closed the gap on Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton ahead
of the election.
(Reporting by Anahi Rama; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)