MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's peso plunged to its
lowest-ever levels on Tuesday night as U.S. Republican Donald
Trump led in the key battleground state of Florida and had an
edge in a clutch of other states, driving investors to
contemplate that Trump could likely be the next U.S. president.
Concerns of a Trump victory weighed heavily on the peso for
months on his threats to rip up a free trade agreement with
Mexico and tax money sent home by migrants to pay for building a
wall on the southern U.S. border.
The peso weakened by more than 13 percent in
Tuesday after-market trading for Mexico and in Wednesday trading
in Asia, breaking past 20 pesos per dollar - its biggest
intraday fall in at least 19 years.
"There's a lot of panic in the market, it is definitely an
outcome it was not expecting," said Juan Carlos Alderete, a
strategist at Banorte-IXE. "The movements are very strong, the
market is showing higher risk aversion in search of safe-haven
assets."
A Trump-inspired peso tumble could push Mexico's central
bank to raise interest rates or directly intervene in forex
markets to stem the bleed.
Three economists told Reuters they expected Mexico's central
bank to raise its benchmark interest rate by an impromptu 75 to
150 basis points on Wednesday if Trump wins, while one of them
said the bank could instead opt for a swap with the U.S. Federal
Reserve pending how the peso evolves.
The central bank has already hiked its rate three times this
year, lifting it to 4.75 percent to anchor inflation
expectations following a sharp depreciation of the peso.
"I don't think a Trump scenario was taken seriously in the
last days by the market. Hopefully there are some contingency
plans by authorities and they can take measures to protect the
Mexican economy," said Ernesto Revilla, an economist at Banamex
and the government's former chief economist.
Mexican central bank head Agustin Carstens last week said
the country was ready in case of an "adverse" result in the U.S.
election, which he has said could hit Mexico like a "hurricane."
Earlier on Tuesday, the Mexican currency had rallied nearly
1.4 percent before official election results began to be
released, as final polls showed a Clinton advantage.
Measures of peso volatility, or bets on potential swings in
the currency, spiked to their highest levels since the financial
crisis, while the volume of wagers in peso futures contracts
surged to a record high during the last 50 days.
"This is truly a historic moment. I don't recall such an
extreme outlook on the U.S. economy that could be so negative to
the Mexican economy," said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura
in New York.
Berber said a Trump win could drive the peso to between 23
and 26 per dollar.
Implied volatility in one-week peso-dollar options contracts
surged to the highest level since the financial crisis ahead of
the election, although levels dipped this week.
Daily volume in the front-month future peso contract
has averaged more than 61,000 contracts over the last 50 days,
nearly three times the historic mean of around 23,000.
Major banks told clients to expect volatile currency markets
in the aftermath of the U.S. election. One Goldman Sachs client
said the bank advised on Monday it would not accept new
stop-loss orders on the peso until further notice.
A deep slump in the peso could stoke inflation, but it would
also help compensate exporters, who could face new tariffs under
a Trump presidency.
