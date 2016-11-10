MEXICO CITY Nov 10 Mexico's peso sank sharply on Thursday as investors worried about how U.S. president elect Donald Trump policies could hit exports from Latin America's No. 2 economy.

Mexico's peso lost more than 2.4 percent against the dollar to trade around 20.32 per dollar. That is on top of more than 8 percent tumble during a sell-off after Trump's unexpected victory on Wednesday.

The currency has racked up nearly 11 percent losses in the last two days, on track to post its biggest two-day plunge since the Tequila Crisis devaluation 22 years ago.

The peso is down nearly 18 percent against the dollar this year, even bigger than a nearly 17 percent loss in 2015. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)