MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's peso gained over 1 percent to around 20.64 pesos per dollar in Asian trading on Sunday, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appeared to soften some of his more incendiary campaign pledges that were seen hurting the Mexican economy.

The peso, the world's worst-performing currency this year, has fallen to record lows after Trump's upset election win last week on fears he may look to decrease trade and build a wall between the two countries, while also deporting about 11 million people living illegally in the United States.

On Sunday, Trump backed away from his promise to erect a border wall, saying some areas could instead be "fencing," and added he would move to deport up to 3 million immigrants in the country illegally who have criminal records. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Peter Cooney)