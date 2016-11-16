MEXICO CITY Nov 16 Mexico's peso was little changed on Wednesday, recovering somewhat after suffering steep losses following President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election on November 8.

Trump has vowed to renegotiate or withdraw from a trade deal with Mexico, which has spooked the market and prompted distress in Mexico.

Early in the session, the peso weakened over 1 percent to 20.5320 pesos per dollar, but it pulled back to trade around 20.30 pesos per dollar, nearer to Tuesday's close.

The peso traded in its narrowest daily range on Wednesday since it blew out overnight last week as Trump clinched victory.

The currency saw its biggest two-day loss since a 1995 devaluation in the wake of his election and it ended up down nearly 9 percent after last week.

This week the currency has clawed back nearly 3 percent from the previous week after Trump appeared to soften his tone on some of his campaign rhetoric directed at Mexico.

But analysts expected the currency could see further volatile trading ahead as Trump defines his view on trade and whether or not he could make good on threats to renegotiate or rip up a free trade deal with Mexico. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; editing by Diane Craft)