Nikkei hits near 3-wk high on Wall Street gains; financials up
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.
MEXICO CITY Nov 17 Mexico's peso slipped on Thursday, pulling back after a modest rally this week, but an interest rate hike by the country's central bank later in the session could support the currency.
The peso slid about 0.4 percent to 20.30 per dollar.
The peso dipped after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve said the central bank could raise interest rates "relatively soon." Higher U.S. interest rates could sap demand for emerging market assets.
The peso extended losses after U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in six months in October, backing bets for a Fed hike in December.
Mexico's peso was battered to a record low by the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and it shed more than 8 percent last week. The peso has gained back some ground in the past three sessions and is up more than 2 percent this week.
Economists polled by Reuters projected Mexico's central bank could raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent later on Thursday but the market was tilted toward bets on a 75-basis-point hike. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bill Trott)
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.