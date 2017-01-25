By Miguel Gutierrez
MEXICO CITY Jan 25 Mexico's peso strengthened
to its highest level against the dollar in three weeks on
Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's
economic future was important to the United States even as he
forged ahead with plans for a new border wall.
The peso rose more than 2 percent after Trump
said in a speech a strong Mexican economy was good for the
United States and that he wanted to see it flourish.
"His rhetoric is starting to change toward cooperation,"
said Gabriela Siller, an economist at Mexican bank Base.
The peso, which fell to multiple record lows after Trump's
election, was the best-performing currency among the 36
most-traded in the world, Reuters data showed.
During the election campaign, Trump threatened to impose
punitive tariffs on goods produced in Mexico and to tear up a
joint trade agreement with Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexico
sends about 80 percent of its exports to the United States.
Traders and analysts said the shift in tone suggested he may
not seek to impose tariffs across the board on Mexican exports.
The peso has gained more than 3.5 percent since Trump took
office on Friday, when he shied away from mentioning his threats
to curb trade with Mexico in his inaugural address.
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Tom Brown)