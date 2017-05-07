UPDATE 1-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get underway
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts after Brexit talks get underway, new BoE member appointed, adds new quote, updates prices)
MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexico's peso strengthened on Sunday in international trading after former banker Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.
Macron, who boasts a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeated Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
The peso was trading at 18.915 per dollar, up 0.46 percent compared to Friday's close of 19.0025 per greenback. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Mary Milliken)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts after Brexit talks get underway, new BoE member appointed, adds new quote, updates prices)
LONDON, June 19 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she wanted the border between the United Kingdom and the European Union to be as seamless as possible after Brexit.
* Fed's Dudley confident rising wages would boost U.S. inflation * Yen drifts lower as BOJ downplays reduction of stimulus * Sterling slips in advance of Brexit negotiations start (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 19 The dollar nudged higher on Monday as an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official expressed confidence rising wages would help revive domestic inflation which has shown signs of softening rec