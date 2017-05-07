MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexico's peso strengthened on Sunday in international trading after former banker Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.

Macron, who boasts a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeated Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

The peso was trading at 18.915 per dollar, up 0.46 percent compared to Friday's close of 19.0025 per greenback. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Mary Milliken)