MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso gained on
Monday to its strongest level in seven months after the ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) fended of a leftist
challenge in a key state election, seen as a prelude to next
year's presidential elections.
The peso appreciated by nearly 2 percent to 18.33
per dollar, its best level since Nov. 9, the day after the
surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump, before
retreating to around 18.42 per dollar.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez y Sheky Espejo; Writing by
Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)