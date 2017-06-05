(Adds analyst comments, background)
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso gained on
Monday to its strongest level in seven months after the ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) fended off a leftist
rival in a key state election, seen as a prelude to next year's
presidential elections.
The peso appreciated by nearly 2 percent to 18.33
per dollar, it strongest since Nov. 9, the day after the
surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump, before
retreating to around 18.42 per dollar.
The rally in the peso on the apparent setback for the
National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party of Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador signaled the market's distrust of the leader who
has opposed economic liberalization in Mexico.
"MORENA's leader did not accept the result, but with the
main event risk out of the way, the market is not going to wait
for a final resolution. Unsurprisingly, the peso rallied on a
PRI win," Citi Research said in a note to clients.
The election in the populous State of Mexico, where PRI
candidate Alfredo del Mazo held a tight lead over MORENA's
Delfina Gomez according to the latest results, is seen as a
bellwether for Mexico's presidential elections in 2018.
Shares in OHL Mexico, the Mexican unit of
Spanish construction firm OHL, rose by as much as 9.5 percent on
the preliminary election results.
Lopez Obrador and other opposition leaders have accused OHL
Mexico of helping to finance the PRI in the State of Mexico,
allegations the company has rejected.
