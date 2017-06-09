BRIEF-Sears Canada seeks creditor protection
* Sears Canada seeks creditor protection to pursue restructuring plan
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexico's peso currency appreciated on Friday to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar since August, a few months before Donald Trump was elected U.S. president in November.
The Mexican currency firmed to 18.1125 pesos per greenback, its best level since August 18, according to data from Thomson Reuters Eikon. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
* Sears Canada seeks creditor protection to pursue restructuring plan
* Norwegian crown climbs after Norges Bank removes easing bias
* Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. announces $10 million placement of subordinated notes on behalf of Regal Bancorp, Inc. Source text for Eikon: