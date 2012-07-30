MEXICO CITY, July 30 The Mexican peso weakened 0.50 percent against the dollar on Monday afternoon as investors awaited announcements from central banks later this week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will both meet amid investor expectations of action to stimulate economic growth, but it was unclear what, if any, measures might be taken.

The peso traded at 13.30 against the dollar. (Reporting By Jean Luis Arce)