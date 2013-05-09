MEXICO CITY May 9 Mexico's peso weakened 0.58 percent on Thursday to trade at 12.05 per dollar, following a dip on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 edged lower on Thursday, coming off its record highs, as data showing signs of improvement in the labor market was not enough of a catalyst to add to recent upward momentum.

The peso had broken past the 12-per-dollar level on Wednesday after Fitch Ratings upgraded Mexico's sovereign foreign currency credit rating by one notch to BBB-plus.