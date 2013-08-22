PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexico's peso firmed more than 1 percent on Thursday after data showed inflation ticked up in the first half of August, boosting bets the central bank will leave interest rates on hold.
The peso, which was trading at 13.13 per dollar, had slipped in eight of the last nine sessions.
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
* France's Fillon wins party backing for presidential election