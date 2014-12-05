MEXICO CITY Dec 5 The Mexican peso fell more than 2 percent before paring gains on Friday, seeing its worst intraday fall in more than 15 months.

The peso , which has been hit by rock-bottom oil prices and concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve bank may soon raise interest rates, was trading at 14.4175 pesos to the dollar in the early afternoon, down 1.85 percent. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)