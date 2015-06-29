BRIEF-Fitch says China's policy targets to add to imbalances in short term
* GDP growth target for 2017 was set at "about 6.5%", compared with 6.5%-7.0% growth target for 2016
MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexico's peso weakened Monday as investors fled risky assets after talks collapsed between Greece and its European creditors.
The failure of the talks spurred Athens to close its banks and to limit ATM withdrawals to prevent a run of money as its euro zone membership appeared threatened.
The local currency was down 0.6 percent to 15.638 pesos per dollar in early morning trading. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* GDP growth target for 2017 was set at "about 6.5%", compared with 6.5%-7.0% growth target for 2016
* Police suspect "Islamist-related terrorism" (Recasts with new details throughout, previous LONDON)