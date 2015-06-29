MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexico's peso weakened Monday as investors fled risky assets after talks collapsed between Greece and its European creditors.

The failure of the talks spurred Athens to close its banks and to limit ATM withdrawals to prevent a run of money as its euro zone membership appeared threatened.

The local currency was down 0.6 percent to 15.638 pesos per dollar in early morning trading. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)