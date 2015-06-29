MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexico's foreign exchange market is operating normally amid global volatility due to concerns that Greece could exit the euro zone, Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday.

The Mexican peso lost 0.8 percent to 15.6675 per dollar on Monday, heading back near a record low of 15.77 it touched in early June, as riskier assets around the world slumped after Greek bailout talks collapsed. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)