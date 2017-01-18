BRIEF-Aquila Resources announces $6.6 mln non-brokered private placement
* Aquila Resources announces $6.6 million non-brokered private placement
MEXICO CITY Jan 18 Mexico's finance minister said on Wednesday that there was high uncertainty over the country's peso currency and in Credit Default Swaps (CDS).
The uncertainty shows that the market recognizes that the country has challenges, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said during a conference with business executives and investors. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Aquila Resources announces $6.6 million non-brokered private placement
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, but the housing market recovery remained intact against the backdrop of a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.