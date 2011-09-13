MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Uncertainty on financial markets could keep hitting the Mexican peso although investors should recognize the country's sound economic fundamentals, Mexico's new finance minister said on Tuesday.

Jose Antonio Meade, who was named finance minister on Friday after predecessor Ernesto Cordero resigned to launch a bid for president, said policymakers were watching currency market developments.

"This uncertainty could keep having repercussions, but I think that when the markets turn back to look at the Mexican economy and recognize its strength that will clearly help us," he told local radio when asked about the decline in the peso.

The peso has depreciated more than 9 percent since the start of August, amid increasing fears about Europe's debt crisis and worries about the recovery in the United States.

It was trading around 12.83 per dollar on Tuesday after hitting a one-year intraday low below 13 per dollar on Monday MXN= MEX01.

Meade also said he saw no need for Mexico to use its $72 billion credit line with the International Monetary Fund but said it was an extra element of strength for the economy, which is recovering slowly from a steep recession in 2009. ( Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Krista Hughes, mediting by W Simon )