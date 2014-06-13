UPDATE 1-UK economy growing solidly despite inflation hit - BoE report
* RBS chairman worries UK over-reliant on consumer spending (Adds detail from BoE report, wraps in Markit survey and comments from RBS and Kingfisher)
MONTERREY, June 13 Mexican construction and infrastructure company Pinfra said on Friday it is planning a share offering to boost capital.
The "L" series shares would have limited voting powers, the company said in a filing. Pinfra called its shareholders to a meeting on June 30 to discuss the offering.
Pinfra did not give any details on the size of the offering and the company was not immediately available for comment.
Mexico should see up to five more share offerings in 2014, bringing the year's total to seven placements, Luis Tellez, the head of the Mexican bourse, said on Friday.
Shares in Pinfra were down 2.93 percent in early afternoon trading at 171.8 Mexican pesos ($13.21).
($1 = 13.0043 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* RBS chairman worries UK over-reliant on consumer spending (Adds detail from BoE report, wraps in Markit survey and comments from RBS and Kingfisher)
SAO PAULO, March 22 Petróleo Brasileiro SA raised on Wednesday a goal for asset divestitures and partnerships for this and next year to $21 billion from $19.5 billion previously, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company plans to expand ventures with peers in segments from refining to oil exploration. In a presentation detailing fourth-quarter results, Petrobras said cash and equivalents are expected at $19 billion by year-end, compared with about $22 billion last year.
* Europe shares hit two-week low, Asia biggest fall since Dec 15