MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexican infrastructure
company Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, known as
Pinfra, closed a stock offering worth more than $570 million on
Wednesday .
The company, which operates 15 highway
concessions and one port, sold 42,970,485 shares at a price of
172 pesos, representing a 6 percent discount to their closing
price on Tuesday.
Shares in Pinfra were trading at 179.70 pesos in morning
trading on Mexico's stock exchange.
Including a so-called greenshoe option that could see the
banks that worked on the offering buy more shares, Pinfra could
raise up to 8.5 billion pesos ($656.81 million), according to
the offering prospectus.
Mexico City-based Pinfra reported total revenue of 5.8
billion pesos in 2013, up 26 percent from the year earlier. The
company reported a 2014 profit of 2.2 billion pesos, up 22
percent from the year earlier.
($1=12.94 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Peter Galloway)