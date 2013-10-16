MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexican officials in the northwestern Baja California peninsula said on Wednesday they had found the remains of a small aircraft that went missing on Monday, and said all 14 people aboard were killed.

"Sadly there are no survivors," Communications and Transport Minister Gerardo Ruiz said in a tweet.

The 20-seater plane, operated by private company Aereo Servicio Guerrero, went missing on Monday morning after setting off from Loreto International Airport headed for Ciudad Constitucion.

Aereo Servicio Guerrero did not reply to requests for comment.

Poor weather from Tropical Storm Octave had hampered the search for the plane. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Eric Beech)