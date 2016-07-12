By Noe Torres
MEXICO CITY, July 12 Mexican shopping mall
operator Planigrupo LATAM plans to invest 3 billion pesos ($164
million) to develop 12 new projects over the next three years,
company executives said on Tuesday.
The company has a portfolio of 29 commercial units in Mexico
aimed at the middle class, and is looking to expand across the
country's provinces, Chief Executive Elliott Bross said at a
press conference.
Planigrupo, which went public two weeks ago, is
also interested in expanding abroad in coming years, especially
to Colombia, Peru and even Argentina, Bross said.
($1 = 18.3130 pesos)
