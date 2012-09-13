MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexico's central bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that the bank will
not hesitate to adjust monetary policy if factors that have
accelerated inflation become permanent.
"During our last monetary policy meeting we emphasized that
we would not hesitate to adjust the policy stance if we see that
the transitory factors become permanent," Carstens said at a
conference in Mexico City.
Mexico held its benchmark rate at 4.5 percent last week, but
policymakers said they were closely watching to see if a spike
in inflation from food costs could spill over into wider
inflation pressures.
But Carstens said on Wednesday that he expected the rise in
inflation above the central bank's 4 percent limit -- to an
almost 2-1/2 year high -- would be temporary.
Mexico's economy lost momentum in the second quarter as
exports to the United States cooled.