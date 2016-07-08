By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexico's ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, will pick a top
government energy official to take over as party leader next
week, two years ahead of the next presidential election, three
PRI officials said on Thursday.
Enrique Ochoa, who heads the Federal Electricity Commission
(CFE) and played a major role in crafting President Enrique Pena
Nieto's landmark energy reform, will be the next PRI chairman,
said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because
the matter must still be voted on.
Ochoa will replace PRI veteran Manlio Fabio Beltrones, who
stood down last month after the party was castigated by voters
in regional elections for the government's failure to tackle
rampant violence and corruption.
Earlier on Thursday, Ochoa told Mexican media he would be
honoured if the task of leading the PRI fell to him.
Registration of candidates is on Monday, and Ochoa will run
unopposed, one of the three officials said. He will then be
voted in by a panel of about 500 PRI officials later in the
week, possibly as soon as Tuesday, another of the sources said.
Ochoa took on the CFE job in 2014 after serving as deputy
energy minister, when he helped draw up the 2013 reform that
ended the 75-year monopoly of state oil and gas company Pemex.
The energy reform, which aims to lure private investment to
revive Mexico's flagging oil and gas industry, is the
cornerstone of Pena Nieto's economic agenda.
Ochoa, 43, has been a loyal ally of Pena Nieto, who faces a
struggle to keep the leadership of the country in PRI hands when
the next presidential election takes place in July 2018.
Forthright and ambitious, Ochoa is well regarded among
business leaders, and some senior PRI figures in the government
would like to see him as a presidential candidate.
For now, pollsters are treating Interior Minister Miguel
Angel Osorio Chong as the party's likeliest front-runner, and
Ochoa is still far less well-known among the general public.
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)