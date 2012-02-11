RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexican port Cayo Arcas, one of the country's three main oil export hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, was closed on Saturday due to poor weather, port authorities said.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.
The Gulf port of Isla del Carmen was also closed because of the weather, authorities in the state of Campeche said.
Mexico's oil exports fell in December from a month earlier even as crude production rose slightly over the same period to 2.557 million barrels per day, according to state oil company Pemex.
(Reporting By Jean Luis Arce and Dave Graham; Editing by Jackie Frank)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
