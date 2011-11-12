MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Mexico reopened one of its three major oil-exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday as bad weather eased.

The port of Coatzacoalcos reopened but the other two major oil-exporting ports, Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas, remained closed, Mexico's government said.

The three ports had been closed since Wednesday because of a cold front.

Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex PEMEX.UL on Friday said the port closures had prevented it from exporting 1.5 million barrels of crude this week. [ID:nN1E7AA1XM]

Mexico ships about 80 percent of the crude oil it exports to the United States through those three ports. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena)