UPDATE 2-Israel's Delek expands in North Sea with Ithaca Energy deal
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds details, quotes from Ithaca CEO, background)
MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Mexico reopened one of its three major oil-exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday as bad weather eased.
The port of Coatzacoalcos reopened but the other two major oil-exporting ports, Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas, remained closed, Mexico's government said.
The three ports had been closed since Wednesday because of a cold front.
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex PEMEX.UL on Friday said the port closures had prevented it from exporting 1.5 million barrels of crude this week. [ID:nN1E7AA1XM]
Mexico ships about 80 percent of the crude oil it exports to the United States through those three ports. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena)
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates as the company kept a tight leash on costs.
DUBAI, Feb 6 A gas pipeline rupture in southeastern Iran during a pressure test killed two workers, Mehr news agency reported on Monday.