MEXICO CITY Dec 30 Mexico's three major oil exporting ports - Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos - remained closed on Sunday due to bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico, the country's communications and transportation ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the three oil export hubs for state oil monopoly Pemex, the nearby ports of Frontera, Isla del Carmen and Campeche were also closed.

The closures began on Saturday when a cold front entered the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the area with rain showers and cloudy conditions.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.