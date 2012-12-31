Nikkei retreats on pause in weak yen trend; financials extend outperformance
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho
MEXICO CITY Dec 31 Mexico's three major oil-exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico reopened on Monday after bad weather forced a two-day closure, the country's communications and transportation ministry said in a statement.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports from state oil monopoly Pemex are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the three oil export hubs of Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos. The three ports were closed on Saturday due to heavy rains and a cold front.
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.