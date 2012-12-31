MEXICO CITY Dec 31 Mexico's three major oil-exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico reopened on Monday after bad weather forced a two-day closure, the country's communications and transportation ministry said in a statement.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports from state oil monopoly Pemex are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the three oil export hubs of Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos. The three ports were closed on Saturday due to heavy rains and a cold front.