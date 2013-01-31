BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Mexico's three major oil-exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico were closed on Thursday because of bad weather, the communications and transportation ministry said in a statement.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports from state oil monopoly Pemex are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the three oil export hubs of Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.