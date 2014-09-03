MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Two of Mexico's three main
oil exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico, Dos Bocas and Cayo
Arcas, were reopened on Wednesday after major storm Dolly was
downgraded, the country's communications and transport ministry
said in a statement.
Dolly, which was previously a tropical storm, weakened to
remnant status on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said in its latest advisory.
Mexico's third major oil hub, Coatzacoalcos, was never
closed despite strong winds and rainfall associated with Dolly.
The country's Tampico and Altamira ports, however, have been
closed since Tuesday due to bad weather, the ministry added.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to
refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the
Dos Bocas, Coatzacoalcos and Cayo Arcas ports.
State-owned oil company Pemex is the third biggest
supplier of crude to the United States.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)