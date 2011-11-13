MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's government
reopened all its Gulf of Mexico ports, including the three
major oil-exporting ports, on Sunday.
The oil-exporting ports Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and
Coatzacoalcos in the Gulf of Mexico had been closed because of
bad weather since Wednesday.
Coatzacoalcos reopened on Saturday, the government said.
[ID:nN1E7AB06D]
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said on Friday
that it had been unable to export 1.5 million barrels of crude
since the ports closed. [ID:nN1E7AA1XM]
Mexico ships about 80 percent of the crude oil it exports
to the United States through those three ports.
(Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena, editing by Maureen Bavdek)