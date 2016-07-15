MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's poverty agency on
Friday criticized the national statistics institute for
"irregular" changes in the methodology of measuring household
income that showed the income of poor Mexicans had jumped by a
third.
Earlier on Friday, the national statistics institute, INEGI,
published its Module of Socioeconomic Conditions, saying that it
had "improved the measurement of household income."
But the National Council for the Evaluation of Social
Development Policy (CONEVAL), which measures poverty levels
using INEGI's data, said the changes by the statistics institute
were not credible.
INEGI did not immediately respond to a request for a
comment.
CONEVAL is a decentralized government agency while INEGI is
an autonomous public agency.
"A real increase of 33.6 percent of the income of the
poorest households in the country in just one year is presented,
which is not congruent with the trend that has been manifesting
itself in other INEGI instruments and economic variables,"
CONEVAL said in a statement.
CONEVAL said that INEGI had changed its methodology without
consulting CONEVAL and that it had not provided public
documentation of the technical aspects behind the changes.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Grant McCool)