(Updates with official saying pregnancy report is false)
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Reports that a woman in
northern Mexico is pregnant with nine babies are a hoax, health
authorities said on Friday.
Mexico's main broadcaster Televisa and top daily newspapers
ran stories about a woman expecting nonuplets late on Thursday
after she provided welfare officials with supposed evidence of
the multiple pregnancy, including an ultrasound video, said a
spokesman for the health ministry of Coahuila state.
Following the news, local health authorities offered
assistance to the woman, who was identified as 32-year-old Karla
Perez from Villa Arteaga, east of the state capital Saltillo.
Reports said Perez had conceived the babies after receiving
fertility treatment, but tests carried out by doctors on Friday
revealed she was not even pregnant. It was not clear why the
mother of three had made the claims, the spokesman added.
(Mexico City Newsroom; editing by Todd Eastham)