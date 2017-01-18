UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
MEXICO CITY Jan 18 A deeply unpopular fuel price hike has pushed Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's approval rating to a record low of just 12 percent, the worst for any president in decades, a newspaper poll showed on Wednesday.
The president's approval ratings on employment, anti-corruption efforts and his handling of the economy were all in the single digits, according to the poll by major daily Reforma.
Pena Nieto's government has been battered by a lackluster economy, corruption scandals, rampant violence, and most recently the fallout from the double-digit increase in government-set gasoline prices that took effect on Jan. 1.
The so-called "gasolinazo" has led to protests across the country as well as highway blockades and looting of gas stations and stores. Prices are gradually being relaxed and opened to market forces as part of major energy sector change.
The Reforma poll, which surveyed 1,000 people in person between Jan. 11-15, also showed that 41 percent ranked the economy and poverty as the top problems facing the country, up from 16 percent in the newspaper's previous poll a month ago.
Pena Nieto's approval stood at 24 percent in Reforma's previous poll in mid-December.
The survey's margin of error is 4.2 percent. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner and Jeffrey Benkoe)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two orders to move forward with construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental policies in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUSTRY Citing a pledge to cut taxes and regulation
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order directing that the permitting process and regulatory burden for domestic manufacturers should be streamlined to reduce what he called "the incredibly cumbersome, long, horrible" process.