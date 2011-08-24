* U.S., Canadian funds remain active in Mexico

* Violence in Mexico has not dented flows

MEXICO CITY Aug 24 Private equity investment in Mexico, mostly from U.S. and Canadian funds, is rising briskly despite spiraling violence stemming from the state's war against drug cartels, a study showed on Wednesday.

A survey from accounting firm Deloitte and Mexico's private equity association AMEXCAP of 26 funds operating in the country showed that investors are expected to commit $6.55 billion this year, about 14 percent more than in 2010.

Not all commitments result in actual investments.

Since 2009, real estate projects in Mexico have attracted most interest from private equity although in 2010, financial services ventures surged strongly.

Asked whether violence, particularly in Mexico's northern states, has resulted in funds pulling money out of ventures or holding off investment decisions, AMEXCAP's Chief Executive Luis Marquez said there was no evidence of that.

"There's not been a steep change. It's an urban myth. It has not hurt funds," Marquez told a news conference.

President Felipe Calderon's crackdown on drug gangs has claimed 42,000 lives since the end of 2006.

The telecommunications industry has been all but bypassed by private equity over the past three years. Jaime Salinas, managing director of Darby Private Equity, said a lack of competition was keeping investors away from the sector.

Mexico's phone market is dominated by companies owned by tycoon Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, with Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) a distant second.

Several foreign companies that tried to step into the phone business more than a decade ago withdrew a big chunk or most of their investments in the country after they failed to make enough profit to warrant staying.

The survey, conducted between January and May of 2011, was sent to 52 funds. Only half submitted answers. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Bernard Orr)