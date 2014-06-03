MEXICO CITY, June 3 Real Estate Investment Trust
(REIT) Prologis Inc. said its Mexican unit aims to raise up to
nearly 7 billion pesos ($538 million) on Wednesday, in what
would be Mexico's first initial public offering (IPO) this year.
Fibra Prologis, the Mexican affiliate of U.S. REIT Prologis
Inc., will sell up to 258 million shares for 27 pesos
per share, the company said in a statement.
The trusts, known locally as fibras, issue certificates that
function much like shares and allow investors to participate in
Mexico's property market without owning buildings.
Mexico saw a record level of IPOs in 2013, but momentum did
not carry over into the new year because emerging markets
worldwide were hit by sell-offs.
Fibra Uno, also a REIT, said in May it aimed to
raise up to $2.57 billion with its third share offer in June.
($1 = 12.9410 Mexican Pesos)
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)