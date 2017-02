May 1 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off southwest Mexico near the Guatemalan border on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Service said.

The quake, which hit 51 miles (82 km) west-southwest of Suchiate, Chiapas, had a depth of 27.3 miles (43 km), the USGS said. The quake's magnitude was originally listed as 6.0

Earlier on Tuesday, a 5.5 magnitude quake 130 miles (210 km) from Mexico City shook the capital, but officials had no reports of damage in the city.