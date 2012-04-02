BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities cuts share issue size to 4.21 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.21 billion yuan ($612.26 million) from 4.29 billion yuan previously
MEXICO CITY, April 2 Mexico City mayor Marcelo Ebrard said no major damage was seen initially from a strong 6.3 earthquake which rattled buildings in Mexico City.
However, evacuations were under way, Ebrard said via his Twitter account. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.21 billion yuan ($612.26 million) from 4.29 billion yuan previously
STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik acting CEO Joakim Andersson tells Reuters:
* Says investment/merchant bankers have been empanelled by bank for dilution of 13.45 percent shares of Can Fin Homes Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lO1Eb5) Further company coverage: