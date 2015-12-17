UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Dec 17 A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 6.6 struck off southern Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake struck at a depth of 72.7 miles (117 km) and was centered 20 miles (32 km) west-northwest of Pijijiapan in Chiapas state, the USGS said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February