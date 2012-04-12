* Two tremors within hours strike Mexico
By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, April 12 Two large earthquakes
struck western Mexico, shaking buildings as far away as the
capital and sending people rushing out of offices onto the
streets, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
There were no reports of major damage after the first of the
two tremors.
The USGS said the first quake on Wednesday evening in the
western state of Michoacan had a magnitude of 6.5 -- and was
recorded at a depth of 12.4 miles.
The second quake, in the early hours of Thursday off Baja
California, was stronger at a magnitude of 6.9 and shallower at
a depth of 6.2 miles.
Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard, writing on his Twitter
account after the first quake, said there were no initial signs
of serious damage. Key services in the capital, including its
subway system and the international airport, were operating
normally.
"There was a nasty crunching sound in my bathroom and
everything moved," said Adela Arceo, who was looking after two
young children in the central Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.
There were no initial reports of casualties.
Emergency services in Michoacan and in the neighboring state
of Guerrero, which has been hit by a series of recent quakes,
reported no major problems on Wednesday.
"You could feel it, but there's no major damage. There are
no reports, no emergency calls," said Agustin Lule, a spokesman
for fire services in Uruapan, a town in Michoacan near the
epicenter.
Reuters reporters in coastal areas of Guerrero and
neighboring Oaxaca state said there was no damage.
The Honolulu-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it
had issued no tsunami warning, but staff oceanographer David
Walsh noted the quake was close to water, big enough and
potentially deep enough to cause one.
The two quakes followed two tremors that jolted Mexico
within the past month. A 7.4 magnitude quake struck on March 20,
damaging hundreds of buildings in the southwest. That was
followed by dozens of aftershocks.
Earlier on Wednesday, an 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off
Indonesia, raising fears of a huge tsunami like the one that
battered the Indian Ocean rim in 2004, but authorities said
there were no reports suggesting a major threat.
