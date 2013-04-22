MEXICO CITY, April 21 A strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

In Mexico City, buildings shook and residents ran outdoors, a Reuters witness said.

The USGS said the quake was centered 10 miles (16 km) southwest of the town of Lazaro Cardenas in Michoacan state.

