MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexico's central bank moved
to a tougher stance on inflation in a statement released earlier
on Friday because it sees growing risks to prices, Banco de
Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens was quoted as saying.
"Today we expressed our deep concern about how inflation is
moving and that we're willing to act to preserve our mandate,
which is to keep inflation under control," Carstens told
reporters in Minneapolis, according to news agency Bloomberg.
"There are risk factors that are present and have increased
and that might make it more difficult to bring down inflation
without monetary policy instruments," Carstens said.